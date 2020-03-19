Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.