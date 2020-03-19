Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Just Energy Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. 3,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,882. The company has a market cap of $77.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.58. Just Energy Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.35 million. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

