Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Stock Position Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,161 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Kadmon worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kadmon during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kadmon by 5.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 67.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after buying an additional 2,087,903 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadmon alerts:

KDMN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura initiated coverage on Kadmon in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 110.70% and a negative net margin of 1,204.47%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadmon news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of Kadmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,128.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.