Karbo Reaches Market Cap of $332,495.16 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Kuna and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Karbo has a market capitalization of $332,495.16 and approximately $196.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00669972 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About Karbo

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,319,533 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Crex24, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.