KB Home (KBH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KB Home (NYSE: KBH) recently:

3/18/2020 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

3/11/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $40.50.

2/29/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $40.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.