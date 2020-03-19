KB Home (KBH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. KB Home has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

