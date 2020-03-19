KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in KB Home by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 14.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,580,000 after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.13. KB Home has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KB Home will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.