Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of KMR traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 176 ($2.32). 128,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,552. The company has a market cap of $192.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 292 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 237.17.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

