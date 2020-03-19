Kenneth J. Kelley Buys 52,629 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,307,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,185. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $22.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $4,888,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,588,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

