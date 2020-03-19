Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €41.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 58.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.46 ($43.56).

FRA FPE traded up €0.75 ($0.87) during trading on Thursday, reaching €25.90 ($30.12). 96,413 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.48. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

