Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAGY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.41. 494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.55.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telekom Austria will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications services to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and foreign carriers. It offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, IPTV, smart home, and television services, as well as data, and information and communication technology solutions; and mobile communications services comprise digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, and music platform and information services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.