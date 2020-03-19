Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.454-11.565 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.52 billion.

NYSE:KDP traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $21.18. 276,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,234,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.50.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.36 per share, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.