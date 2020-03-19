Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,921 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,682% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 put options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

KDP stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 20,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $487,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,088,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,301,000. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $17,702,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 763,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

