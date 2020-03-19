Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of KEYS traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 11,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,730,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,198,000 after acquiring an additional 782,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

