Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Kidman Resources (OTCMKTS:KDDRF) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Kidman Resources earned a news sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

KDDRF remained flat at $$1.28 during trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961. Kidman Resources has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Get Kidman Resources alerts:

Kidman Resources Company Profile

Kidman Resources Limited explores for and develops base metals and rare earth deposits in Australia. Its flagship asset is the Mt Holland Lithium and Gold project located near Southern Cross in Western Australia. The company also explores for lead, zinc, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. Kidman Resources Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kidman Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidman Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.