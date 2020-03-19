Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Holdings Lowered by NWQ Investment Management Company LLC

NWQ Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 82,156 shares during the period. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC owned about 1.17% of Kimball Electronics worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 316,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 296,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 208,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $340.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

