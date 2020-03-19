Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 0.6% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Kimberly Clark worth $63,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $7.94 on Thursday, reaching $126.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,885. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.96. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

