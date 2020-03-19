Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,150 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of Kimberly Clark worth $50,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $118.51 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

