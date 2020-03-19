Kin (KIN) Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Kin has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $34,214.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kin has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, COSS, Allbit and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.02573236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00195444 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00038722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, YoBit, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Mercatox, IDEX, Stellarport, DDEX, Allbit, COSS and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

