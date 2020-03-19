Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,141 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.93% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $66,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 288.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $244,777.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,521,388.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.30. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

