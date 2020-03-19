KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Hudson Way Capital Management LLC

Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 102,736 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc makes up about 12.5% of Hudson Way Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of KKR & Co Inc worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 8,086,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,291. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $107,360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

