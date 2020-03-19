Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Knight-Swift Transportation posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.62.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 2,695,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,018. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

