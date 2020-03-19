Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNX. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KNX traded down $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,839. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

