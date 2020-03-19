Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in State Street by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.87.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $539,601.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.