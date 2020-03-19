Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 25,604 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 340.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,865,000 after purchasing an additional 342,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 241,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,403 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after purchasing an additional 453,621 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.86. The stock had a trading volume of 932,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

