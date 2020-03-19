Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,891 Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFGC. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.46 per share, for a total transaction of $209,158.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,987 shares of company stock worth $507,158 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.18. 141,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,939. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.87. Performance Food Group Co has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

