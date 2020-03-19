Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 163.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,675,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,293,000 after acquiring an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after acquiring an additional 202,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,633,000 after acquiring an additional 598,279 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.65.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,283. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

