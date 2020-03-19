Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Loews Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock valued at $497,151. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734,416. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

