Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 501.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,362 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,159 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 1,413,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,720,400. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.70. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 29,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

