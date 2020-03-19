Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $2.82 Million in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 352,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.68. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -611.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 6.02%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

