Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $3.03 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of NuVasive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 283.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 40,727 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 6 Meridian grew its position in NuVasive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 289,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,398,000 after buying an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUVA stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.91. The company had a trading volume of 496,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,697. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

