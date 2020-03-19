Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dell by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Dell by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 97,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,874,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 7,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,933,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 over the last ninety days. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.97. 2,373,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,406. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.96.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Dell in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

