Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 628,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.75. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

