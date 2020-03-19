Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 84,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Delek US at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,069,000 after acquiring an additional 417,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,074,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,413,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,554,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 877,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,408,000 after acquiring an additional 270,289 shares during the period.

Get Delek US alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DK. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

NYSE DK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $10.13. 1,971,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $778.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.