Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,341 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cyberark Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 19,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,130. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

