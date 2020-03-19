Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,572. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

