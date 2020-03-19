Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 20,878 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7,516.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.26. 6,906,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,853,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

