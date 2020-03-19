Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $66.15. The company had a trading volume of 920,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,847. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $56.26 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.