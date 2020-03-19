Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after purchasing an additional 235,571 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,275,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,526,000 after purchasing an additional 327,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,709,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 282,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,356,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,230,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,110,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE FLO traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 651,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,352. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.17%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.