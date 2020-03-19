Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after acquiring an additional 961,845 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 860,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,640,000 after acquiring an additional 799,806 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $15,139,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,804,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,879,000 after acquiring an additional 493,886 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $12,435,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MGM Growth Properties news, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

MGP stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 178,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

