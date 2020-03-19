Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of Kontoor Brands worth $10,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 403.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1,526.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KTB stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

KTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

