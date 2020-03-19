Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison Purchases 2,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,944,556.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.71. 781,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $887,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $12,819,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 647.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

