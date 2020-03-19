Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Korn Ferry worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,827.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

KFY traded down $1.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 23,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.20. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

