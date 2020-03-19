Krios Market Capitalization Tops $1.86 Million (KRI)

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Krios token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. Krios has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $5,107.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Krios has traded up 94.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00016202 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.02502559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00196664 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00038263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,863,542 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io.

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.