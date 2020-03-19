Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Sells $26,491.80 in Stock

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) COO Suma Krishnan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $26,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,948,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,345,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Suma Krishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Suma Krishnan sold 2,559 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $102,718.26.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $35.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. Krystal Biotech Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 58.88 and a quick ratio of 58.88.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 575.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.