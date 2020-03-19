KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94.21 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00018822 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $94.21 million and $12.90 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.60 or 0.02544495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00198087 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 78% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

