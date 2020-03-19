L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 76.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of LB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.05. 48,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,706,606. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. L Brands has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in L Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 3,478,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,480,000 after purchasing an additional 443,083 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets lifted its stake in L Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 48,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 239,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

