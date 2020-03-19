L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other L3Harris news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total value of $14,860,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock worth $27,148,116. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHX. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.83.

LHX stock opened at $167.99 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $149.21 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

