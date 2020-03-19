Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,153 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $42,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,427,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 205,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 135,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3,092.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after buying an additional 126,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $101.41 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $196.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.69.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

