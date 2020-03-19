Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Craig Hallum

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAKE. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 6,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,805. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.00 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

